Oil extends rally on sanctions bets, stocks edge higher

Hong Kong, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Oil prices extended gains Tuesday while equities edged up after a rally in New York and Europe.

The continued uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, and the blow to the global economy it is expected to deal, was unable to prevent another healthy performance on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq's surge led all three main indexes higher.

"Despite all the concerns, equities remain the best bet to achieve returns above today's elevated inflation," said markets strategist Louis Navellier.

Trade was tepid in Asia, with Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei closed for holidays but most markets rose.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok and Wellington were slightly up, though Mumbai and Manila dropped.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all opened on the front foot.