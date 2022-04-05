UrduPoint.com

Oil Extends Rally On Sanctions Bets, Stocks Edge Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 01:37 PM

Oil extends rally on sanctions bets, stocks edge higher

Oil prices extended gains Tuesday while equities edged up after a rally in New York and Europe

Hong Kong, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Oil prices extended gains Tuesday while equities edged up after a rally in New York and Europe.

The continued uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, and the blow to the global economy it is expected to deal, was unable to prevent another healthy performance on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq's surge led all three main indexes higher.

"Despite all the concerns, equities remain the best bet to achieve returns above today's elevated inflation," said markets strategist Louis Navellier.

Trade was tepid in Asia, with Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei closed for holidays but most markets rose.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok and Wellington were slightly up, though Mumbai and Manila dropped.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all opened on the front foot.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Ukraine Europe Holidays Oil Sydney Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok New York Market All Best Asia

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya ..

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Russian Army Hit Training Center for Ukrainian Mil ..

Russian Army Hit Training Center for Ukrainian Military Used to House Mercenarie ..

9 seconds ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public ..

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public interest  

29 minutes ago
 PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

42 minutes ago
 KP food safety authority destroys 45000 kg substan ..

KP food safety authority destroys 45000 kg substandard food items

12 seconds ago
 Cambodian children experience extensive "learning ..

Cambodian children experience extensive "learning loss" during pandemic: researc ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.