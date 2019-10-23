(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Oil facilities in northeast Syria should go under the control of Damascus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

"Everything should pass under the legitimate government's control," Bogdanov told reporters in response to a relevant question.