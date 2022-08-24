UrduPoint.com

Oil Field Discovered In Southwestern Algeria - Oil Company Sonatrach

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) An oil field has been discovered in the Adrar province in southwestern Algeria, state-owned oil company Sonatrach said on Wednesday.

"Sonatrach announces the (oil) discovery at the Hassi Ilatou well in the province of Adrar," the company said in a statement, adding that oil has been discovered in this area for the first time in 28 years.

Initial estimates suggest the field holds 48-150 million barrels of oil, the statement added.

Last month, Sonatrach announced the discovery of oil in the Berkine basin in the north of the country. During the tests, it was possible to obtain 1,300 barrels of oil and 51,000 cubic meters of associated gas per day.

