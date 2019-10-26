UrduPoint.com
Oil From Eastern Syria Smuggled To Other States Under US Protection - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:37 PM

Washington uses its military and private security firms to protect trucks involved in oil smuggling in Syria, and even attracts aviation and special forces for resolving issues, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Washington uses its military and private security firms to protect trucks involved in oil smuggling in Syria, and even attracts aviation and special forces for resolving issues, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"Under the protection of US military personnel and employees of private security firms, fuel trucks from the oil fields of Eastern Syria are being smuggled to other states. In the event of any attack on such a convoy, special operations forces and US military aviation are immediately attracted to protect it," Konashenkov said.

The military spokesman added that the United States produced oil in Syria using equipment delivered bypassing its own sanctions.

"Oil is produced using equipment provided bypassing all US sanctions by leading Western corporations," he said.

At the same time, Washington officially announced sanctions against the supply of petroleum products to Syria, which apply not only to the US companies, but to any others, Konashenkov said.

