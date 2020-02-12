Oil, Gas companies asked to protect environment from degradation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Environment Wednesday asked oil and gas companies working in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan district to protect environment from degradation and pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Environment Wednesday asked oil and gas companies working in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan district to protect environment from degradation and pollution.

Chairman Standing Committee Fazl Elahi presiding over a meeting directed the companies to ensure implementation of the agreements signed to protect environment from pollution and degradation otherwise, strict legal action would be taken.

The member of the committee Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel informed the meeting that due to lethargy of oil and gas companies several skin diseases had cause death of dozens of domestic animals.

He demanded the department concerned to take action against these companies.

Chairman Fazl Elahi said the committee would soon visit the affected areas to review the environmental degradation and also to ask the companies to ensure implementation of their responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Nisar Gul, Ehtisham Javed, Sobia Shahid, Shahida Hanif and Shagufta Malik and Secretary and DG Environment department.