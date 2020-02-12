UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil, Gas Companies Asked To Protect Environment From Degradation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Oil, Gas companies asked to protect environment from degradation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Environment Wednesday asked oil and gas companies working in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan district to protect environment from degradation and pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Environment Wednesday asked oil and gas companies working in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan district to protect environment from degradation and pollution.

Chairman Standing Committee Fazl Elahi presiding over a meeting directed the companies to ensure implementation of the agreements signed to protect environment from pollution and degradation otherwise, strict legal action would be taken.

The member of the committee Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel informed the meeting that due to lethargy of oil and gas companies several skin diseases had cause death of dozens of domestic animals.

He demanded the department concerned to take action against these companies.

Chairman Fazl Elahi said the committee would soon visit the affected areas to review the environmental degradation and also to ask the companies to ensure implementation of their responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Nisar Gul, Ehtisham Javed, Sobia Shahid, Shahida Hanif and Shagufta Malik and Secretary and DG Environment department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Visit Hangu Kohat Karak Lakki Marwat Gas From

Recent Stories

Tom Banton is excited to come to Pakistan to play ..

26 minutes ago

Drivers await big chill at too-warm Sweden rally

18 minutes ago

Sindh govt pursues guidelines of Shaheed Benazir B ..

18 minutes ago

Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibra ..

18 minutes ago

Price control magistrates asked to take action aga ..

18 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.