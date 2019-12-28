UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil, Gas Drillers In Texas Expect Tougher 2020 - Federal Reserve Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Oil, Gas Drillers in Texas Expect Tougher 2020 - Federal Reserve Report

Oil and gas drillers in Texas are projecting a tougher 2020 despite a boom time now for energy prices, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said in a quarterly survey report of the industry published on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Oil and gas drillers in Texas are projecting a tougher 2020 despite a boom time now for energy prices, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said in a quarterly survey report of the industry published on Friday.

"The capital markets for oil and gas remain extremely difficult. The risk appetites of the banks for energy lending are much lower," the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said in its fourth quarter energy survey report of 2019.

The report said those in the oil exploration business "have a guarded outlook on oil and natural gas prices for 2020 and are intending to curtail any new exploration during 2020".

Oil prices are having one of their biggest boom years in 2019, with the global crude benchmark Brent up 26 percent on the year, hovering at $68 per barrel, while the US benchmark, the West Texas Intermediate, trading about 36 percent higher at above $61 per barrel.

Even so, about 36 percent of oil and gas producers surveyed by the Dallas Federal reserve said they planned to cut drilling budgets in 2020. They said their budgets are based on oil prices at between $54 and $55 per barrel in 2020, suggesting expectations for the crude oil market to drop in the coming year.

"Small upstream oil and gas operators may find it increasingly difficult to schedule drilling and completion services as consolidation of service companies continues to occur," the report said.

Shale oil development via horizontal drilling is expected to continue slowing in 2020, and, absent commodity price increases, will probably be hit harder, the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Oil Bank Price Dallas May Gas 2019 2020 Market Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Ombudswoman Asks Estonian Counterpart to P ..

51 minutes ago

Plane Crashed Near Almaty's Black Boxes to Be Sent ..

51 minutes ago

Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests

1 hour ago

Rescuers Found Remains of 6 Out of 7 People From C ..

2 hours ago

Mother says family could swim after Britons die in ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.