Oil, Gas Embargoes On Russia Not Problem For Finland - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:36 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Potential embargoes on oil and natural gas deliveries from Russia would not pose any problem for Finland, but Helsinki understands that some European countries are not ready to cut off energy supplies from Russia, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"Finland has been advocating for both an oil embargo and gas embargo (on Russia). No, there's no problem for our side. But I can see that particularly gas is very sensitive for some European countries where consumers are using the natural gas from Russia," Haavisto told the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"The governments out there are saying that if we don't get the gas people will go to the streets and they don't ask (President Vladimir) Putin, they ask their national governments, and of course we don't want to shoot our own leg. I think that's understandable. But for Finland, these bans (on Russian oil and natural gas) are not a problem."

