Oil & gas exploration companies fulfilling corporate social responsibilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Domestic and foreign companies working for the exploration of oil and gas in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are actively participating in social and welfare activities and making efforts to bring positive changes in the lives of the people.

It is necessary to formulate laws, for which all the stakeholders will have to gather on a platform and give suggestions for it so that these welfare works may be highlighted as an institutional duty in the future.

These views were expressed by the participants of a consultative workshop held under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), a subsidiary of the Energy & Power Department KP, in collaboration with the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) in the southern districts of the province, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Okzai, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

President of PPEPCA/ CEO KPOGCL Nasir Khan and representatives of OGDCL, MPCL, MoL, PPL and AEPL, the companies working for oil and gas exploration, attended the workshop.

While addressing the workshop, Nasir Khan, and MPCL representatives Huma zafar, Brig Mahmood, Col Iqbal, Syed Kamal, and Zahoor Khattak informed the participants that the companies working for oil and gas exploration in the southern districts of the province are doing public service. They are engaged in various welfare works to in education, health, food, and water sector.

Moreover, several public welfare-oriented projects have been completed under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) through the platform of PPEPCA. On the other hand, the local people consider the projects as their own which leads to enhanced cooperation from their side.

The participants have urged government institutions and officials to sponsor these welfare works, continue them on an institutional basis under a prevailing mechanism, and give suggestions from the platform of PPEPCA to further expand them.

At the end of the workshop, the participants were awarded appreciation shields and it was promised that similar workshops would be held in other parts of the country soon.