Oil, gas majors post sliding profits on weaker prices

Shell and other energy majors posted sliding net profits Thursday after oil and gas prices weakened in the first half

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Shell and other energy majors posted sliding net profits Thursday after oil and gas prices weakened in the first half.

Energy prices had soared a year ago following the invasion of Ukraine by key energy producer Russia, sending global inflation to the highest levels in decades.

Gas and oil prices have since pulled back but remain at elevated levels, prolonging a cost-of-living crisis.

British giant Shell on Thursday said its profit after tax came in at $3.13 billion in the second quarter, down 80 percent compared with the April-June period a year earlier.

"Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment," chief executive Wael Sawan said in an earnings statement.

Despite the drop in profits, caused also by lower gas sales, Shell said it would return $3 billion to shareholders.