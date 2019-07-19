Oil, Gas Production in Gulf of Mexico Rapidly Recovers Following Hurricane - Safety Bureau

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Oil and natural gas output from rigs and platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico is rapidly returning to normal with less than 20 percent of production still offline, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) report on Thursday.

"From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 18.78 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in, which equates to 354,985 barrels of oil per day," the report said.

"It is also estimated that approximately 18.68 percent of the natural gas production, or 519.3 million cubic feet per day in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in."

In an earlier report on Tuesday, the BSEE said 57 percent of oil and 51 percent of gas production remained off line.

Each rig and platform that was taken offline when Hurricane Barry passed through the northern Gulf of Mexico and hit land over the weekend must be inspected before operations can resume, according to the BSEE.