Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down 50% in January-May - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget decreased by 50% year-on-year in January-May and reached 2.8 trillion rubles ($34 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 2,853 billion rubles and decreased by 50% y-o-y, which is associated with a high base of comparison last year, a decrease in Urals oil prices and a decrease in natural gas exports," the ministry said in a statement.