Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down by 52% in January-April - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in January-April decreased by 52% to 2.282 trillion rubles ($29 billion), but the monthly dynamics are gradually stabilizing, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 2,282 trillion rubles and decreased by 52% y-o-y ...

The monthly dynamics of oil and gas revenues is gradually reaching a stable trajectory corresponding to their base level (8 trillion rubles a year)," the ministry's data showed.

Budget expenditures in January-April increased by 26% compared to last year and reached 11.206 trillion rubles, the ministry added.

In addition, the ministry estimates that the budget ended the January-April period with a deficit of 3.424 trillion rubles.