Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget in January-March Down by 45% - Finance ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in January-March decreased by 45% to 1.635 trillion rubles ($19.65 billion) due to lower oil prices and a drop in gas exports, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"Oil and gas revenues (in January-March) amounted to 1.635 billion rubles and decreased by 45% year-on-year, which was primarily due to a decrease in quotations for Urals oil and a decrease in natural gas exports," the ministry said in a statement.