Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy System for Long Time - BP Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The role of gas and oil in the world energy system will remain crucial for a long time, despite such opinion being generally unpopular in the wake of the ongoing decarbonization trends, Bernard Looney, CEO of UK-based energy giant BP, said on Monday.

"It may not be popular to say that oil and gas is going to be in the energy system for decades to come but that is the reality," Looney told CNBC.

The world should focus on the task at hand - the carbon neutrality goal - while leaving out "ideological positions," he noted. In this regard, the replacement of goal with natural gas and then the decarbonization of gas over time seems to be a good way of achieving this goal, Looney added.

As for oil, he recalled the International Energy Agency Net-Zero by 2050 report, issued in May, which estimates that 20 billion barrels of oil will be supplied per day globally in 2050.

"(As) hydrocarbons have a role to play, the question then becomes: what do you do about that? And you try to produce those hydrocarbons in the best way possible," Looney said, adding that his company is committed to ensuring the transition to renewable energy sources and has already made relevant changes.

BP's head remarks came after 196 nations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow came up with an agreement to accelerate the end of fossil fuel subsidies and lower the use of coal. The summit was concluded on November 12.