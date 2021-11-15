UrduPoint.com

Oil, Gas To Remain Irreplaceable In Global Energy System For Long Time - BP Company

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:27 PM

Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy System for Long Time - BP Company

The role of gas and oil in the world energy system will remain crucial for a long time, despite such opinion being generally unpopular in the wake of the ongoing decarbonization trends, Bernard Looney, CEO of UK-based energy giant BP, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The role of gas and oil in the world energy system will remain crucial for a long time, despite such opinion being generally unpopular in the wake of the ongoing decarbonization trends, Bernard Looney, CEO of UK-based energy giant BP, said on Monday.

"It may not be popular to say that oil and gas is going to be in the energy system for decades to come but that is the reality," Looney told CNBC.

The world should focus on the task at hand - the carbon neutrality goal - while leaving out "ideological positions," he noted. In this regard, the replacement of goal with natural gas and then the decarbonization of gas over time seems to be a good way of achieving this goal, Looney added.

As for oil, he recalled the International Energy Agency Net-Zero by 2050 report, issued in May, which estimates that 20 billion barrels of oil will be supplied per day globally in 2050.

"(As) hydrocarbons have a role to play, the question then becomes: what do you do about that? And you try to produce those hydrocarbons in the best way possible," Looney said, adding that his company is committed to ensuring the transition to renewable energy sources and has already made relevant changes.

BP's head remarks came after 196 nations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow came up with an agreement to accelerate the end of fossil fuel subsidies and lower the use of coal. The summit was concluded on November 12.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Oil Glasgow Turkish Lira May November Gas Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

10 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

35 minutes ago
 UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid ..

UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid Report of US Deadly Airstrike ..

50 seconds ago
 BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' o ..

BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on Nov 17

53 seconds ago
 Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Iran to Sign Bilateral C ..

Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Iran to Sign Bilateral Cooperation Roadmap - Tehran

56 seconds ago
 GCU arranges panel discussion on student centric a ..

GCU arranges panel discussion on student centric approach to higher education

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.