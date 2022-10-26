UrduPoint.com

Oil, Gas To Retain Status Of Major Energy Sources Until 2040 - China's Petroleum Company

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Oil, Gas to Retain Status of Major Energy Sources Until 2040 - China's Petroleum Company

Oil and gas will retain their status as major energy sources in the global market until 2040, Hou Qijun, the president of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), said on Wednesday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Oil and gas will retain their status as major energy sources in the global market until 2040, Hou Qijun, the president of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), said on Wednesday.

"Oil and natural gas will still retain their status as major energy sources until 2040. Especially natural gas, as a low-carbon fossil energy source, has an important position and wide application for the low-carbon transition," the CNPC CEO said at the Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan-2022 international conference held in Ashgabat.

The CEO added that CNPC currently invests in the energy industry of over 30 countries and regions of the world and is a reliable partner of various international corporations.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on fossil fuels.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the global and European energy crisis did not begin with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, but rather with the so-called "green" agenda.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis China Oil Vladimir Putin Ashgabat February September Gas Market Industry

Recent Stories

Argentina to provide Sindh technical assistance in ..

Argentina to provide Sindh technical assistance in livestock sector

58 seconds ago
 Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regiona ..

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace; Speaker NA

59 seconds ago
 Leghari chairs resource mobilization committee's m ..

Leghari chairs resource mobilization committee's meeting

1 minute ago
 Three killed, one injured in Lyari roof collapse i ..

Three killed, one injured in Lyari roof collapse incident

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Minister visits LBISE

Balochistan Minister visits LBISE

5 minutes ago
 District admin request for Rs 65 mln to install CC ..

District admin request for Rs 65 mln to install CCTV cameras

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.