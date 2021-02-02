Oil giant BP plunges into $20.3-billion annual loss on virus

BP announced Tuesday that it tumbled into a massive $20.3-billion (16.8-billion- euro) net loss last year, despite a slender profit in the fourth quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global energy demand

The enormous loss contrasted sharply with net profit of $4.0 billion in 2019, the British energy major said, adding that oil sector had been "hit hard" by the Covid-19 crisis.