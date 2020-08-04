UrduPoint.com
Oil Giant BP Reports $16.8 Billion Quarterly Loss

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Oil giant BP reports $16.8 billion quarterly loss

London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :BP plunged into a net loss of $16.8 billion in the second quarter, the British oil giant announced Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged demand for oil, sending prices tumbling.

"The ongoing severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to create a volatile and challenging trading environment," BP said in its earnings statement, adding that "the outlook for commodity prices and product demand remains challenging and uncertain".

