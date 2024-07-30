Open Menu

Oil Giant BP Reports Tumbling Profits In First Half

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Oil giant BP reports tumbling profits in first half

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) BP on Tuesday announced tumbling profits for the first half, with the British oil and gas giant hit by depreciation of assets and falling revenue.

Profit after tax slumped 79 percent to $2.13 billion compared with net earnings of $10 billion in the first six months of last year, BP said in a statement.

Revenue dropped eight percent to $98 billion in the latest reporting period.

BP said increased volume and lower exploration write-offs were "partly offset by increased depreciation charges and higher costs".

The group earlier this month flagged to markets that its latest earnings would take a sizeable hit from a cut to oil refining in Germany.

Energy majors are also feeling the impact of declining gas prices, which have fallen heavily since soaring after the invasion of Ukraine by major energy producer Russia in early 2022.

Against this backdrop, BP "businesses continue to operate safely and efficiently", chief executive Murray Auchincloss said in the earnings statement.

Auchincloss, a veteran BP employee, became CEO in January following a period as interim boss in the wake of Bernard Looney's sacking.

Looney was dismissed over his failure to disclose past relationships with colleagues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Oil Germany January Gas Market From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

9 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

9 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

9 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business