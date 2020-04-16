UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Giant Shell Vows To Become Carbon Neutral By 2050

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:05 PM

Oil giant Shell vows to become carbon neutral by 2050

Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, matching a commitment by rival BP

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, matching a commitment by rival BP.

"Society's expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change.

Shell now needs to go further with our own ambitions, which is why we aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner. Society, and our customers, expect nothing less," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Oil Van

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 124 as Coronavirus infects 652 ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Companies to Start Producing Rapid Test Kit ..

7 minutes ago

Aramco denies offering deferred payments for crude

22 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

For Balkan Roma, hunger is the first curse of coro ..

1 minute ago

Sports can come back but without fans: Fauci

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.