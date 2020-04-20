UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Glut Submerges Wall Street Stocks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:14 PM

Oil glut submerges Wall Street stocks

Wall Street opened lower on Monday as traders grappled with a continued drop in oil prices, which fell to 22-year lows as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for energy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened lower on Monday as traders grappled with a continued drop in oil prices, which fell to 22-year lows as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for energy.

About 40 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent to 23,879.01.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent to 2,840.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent to 8,587.31.

The culprit, in part, was US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), whose contract for May delivery was hovering below $11 a barrel, the lowest level since 1998 due to the pandemic's hit to energy demand.

The commodity showed few signs of reviving despite indications coronavirus cases may have peaked in Europe and the United States.

An agreement earlier this month between OPEC and independent oil producers to slash crude output by 10 million barrels per day appeared to be having little impact as the lockdowns that forced people to stay home and kept crude demand low have not yet let up.

Storage capacity is also becoming scarce in the United States, with the main WTI facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma filling up.

Oil company shares were predictably hard-hit, with Chevron down 3.4 percent, ExxonMobil down 3.7 percent and Occidental Petroleum down 8.7 percent.

More earnings announcements are expected from major US corporations this week, including Delta, one of the main players in the travel industry that has been imperiled by the virus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Company Oil United States May From Agreement Industry Dow Jones Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

27 seconds ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

15 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

15 minutes ago

Rulers who could not run state affairs were thrown ..

1 minute ago

DHS inspects facilities for patients at DHQ hospit ..

1 minute ago

'Ghost games' only option for Bundesliga return: G ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.