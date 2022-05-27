UrduPoint.com

Oil Has Biggest Rally In 2 Weeks As Market Gears For Peak US Driving Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Oil Has Biggest Rally in 2 Weeks as Market Gears for Peak US Driving Season

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Oil prices rallied their most in two weeks , gearing for the start of the peak US driving season that could see tens of millions of people taking to the road despite record high fuel prices.

After days of choppy trading, New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July delivery settled up $3.76, or 3.4%, at $114.09 a barrel on Thursday. It was the biggest one-day run-up for the US crude benchmark since May 13, when it surged 4%. WTI had moved little in the four sessions prior to Thursday that saw it lose a net 1.7%.

London-traded global crude benchmark Brent settled at $117.40 for a barrel meant for August delivery. That was a gain of $3.37, or 3% on the day. Like WTI, Thursday also also Brent's biggest one-day gain in two weeks.

Oil prices rallied after the American automobile Association said some 39 million Americans were expected to hit the road from Friday ahead of Monday's Memorial Day holiday that unofficially flags off the US summer driving season.

This is despite a gallon of gasoline retailing at record highs of more than $4.50 per gallon, it said.

"The latest round of US data suggest the economy is decelerating but the consumer is still spending and probably will be traveling a lot this summer," said Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA.

Also helping oil market sentiment was data from Wednesday showing sharper-than-expected declines in US crude and gasoline stockpiles. US oil processing reached 93.2% of capacity last week, its highest since December 2019, as refiners maxed out fuel products to meet projected demand, data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Road May July August December 2019 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

58 minutes ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

58 minutes ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

58 minutes ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

58 minutes ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.