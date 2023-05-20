Oil Has First Positive Week in a Month Despite Jam in US Debt Talks

Crude prices rolled back early gains to end lower on Friday as negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling hit an impasse again. But those betting on the market's rise still had a cause for celebration: the first weekly gain in more than a month

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Crude prices rolled back early gains to end lower on Friday as negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling hit an impasse again. But those betting on the market's rise still had a cause for celebration: the first weekly gain in more than a month.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled the day's trade down 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.55 per barrel. For the week though, WTI was up about 2%. That was after the US crude benchmark fell four weeks in a row, losing a cumulative 15%.

London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, settled Friday's trade down 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $75.58. For the week, Brent finished up 2%, like WTI, after four previous weeks of losses totaling 14%.

Both WTI and Brent had rallied by more than $1 earlier on Friday on optimism that talks to raise the US debt ceiling were making progress.

Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy said earlier this week that they were closer than before to a deal to raise the $31.4 trillion US debt limit and that an agreement could come by Sunday to avoid a federal default on payments by June 1.

By Friday though, it was clear that the talks were headed nowhere. "White House is not being reasonable," said a headline citing Republican debt negotiators.

Another, which ran on Fortune.com and quoted Republican negotiator Garret Graves, said it was "time to press pause because it's just not productive".

McCarthy himself told reporters: "We've got to get movement from the White House, and we don't have any movement yet." He added that he and Biden had not communicated on Friday.

Ed Moya, an analyst at online trading platform OANDA, commented: "A big risk for debt-limit talks (was) that negotiations were too easy and that could have triggered an early vote."

Referencing the bailout package negotiations during the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis, Moya added: "Wall Street has seen this movie before and we needed to see some tension amongst negotiators, in order for a reasonable deal to be reached."

Crude prices rallied by more than $1 a barrel earlier on Friday on optimism that the debt ceiling talks were making progress.

Also boosting oil was a weaker dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities like crude more affordable to holders of other currencies. The dollar fell for the first time in five sessions even as some speculators held to the belief that the Federal Reserve will raise rates for an 11th straight time when the central bank's policy makers meet on June 14.