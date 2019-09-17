Oil holds most huge gains after Saudi attack

Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Oil prices dipped Tuesday but held most of the previous day's record gains following an attack on Saudi facilities that wiped out half the country's output, with traders nervously awaiting the US response after it said Iran was likely to blame.

The crisis revived fears of a conflict in the tinderbox Gulf region and raised questions about the security of crude fields in the world's top exporter as well as other producers.

It has also taken attention away from the upcoming trade talks between China and the US as well as a much-anticipated policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, which is expected to see it cut interest rates.

Trump said he was ready to help Riyadh following the strikes but would await a "definitive" determination on who was responsible.

Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility but Washington and Riyadh have pointed the finger at Tehran, which denies the accusations.

Trump appeared to temper his earlier warning that the US was "locked and loaded" to response, saying: "I'm not looking to get into a new conflict, but sometimes you have to."The weekend's attack sent both main oil prices surging almost 15 percent on Monday and managed to hold most of those in early Asian trade with WTI and Brent dipping a little more than one percent.

Uncertainty and geopolitical fears hit regional equities, which had been enjoying an upbeat month thanks to easing trade war tensions and fresh easing measures by global central banks.