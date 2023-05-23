UrduPoint.com

Oil Industry Needs $12.1 Trillion In Investment By 2045 - OPEC Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Oil Industry Needs $12.1 Trillion in Investment by 2045 - OPEC Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The global oil sector will need cumulative investment of $12.1 trillion by 2045 in view of a projected 23% increase in energy demand resulting from demographic and economic changes, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday.

"Such an increase in demand necessitates adequate investment in our industry. The global oil sector will need cumulative investment of $12.1 trillion through to 2045. Investment is also urgent to account for annual decline rates, which amount to about 5% in our industry," Al Ghais said at the 30th Annual middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference.

At the same time, he noted that many OPEC members are investing in all sectors of the oil value chain.

"OPEC Member Countries are also investing significantly in the downstream sector. Recent examples include ADNOC's Crude Flexibility Project at the Al Ruwais refinery here in the UAE, the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria and the CFP project and Al Zour refinery in my home country of Kuwait," Al Ghais said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Oil Same Nigeria Middle East Gas All From Industry

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

1 hour ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

2 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

3 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.