Oil Industry Needs $12.1 Trillion in Investment by 2045 - OPEC Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The global oil sector will need cumulative investment of $12.1 trillion by 2045 in view of a projected 23% increase in energy demand resulting from demographic and economic changes, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday.

"Such an increase in demand necessitates adequate investment in our industry. The global oil sector will need cumulative investment of $12.1 trillion through to 2045. Investment is also urgent to account for annual decline rates, which amount to about 5% in our industry," Al Ghais said at the 30th Annual middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference.

At the same time, he noted that many OPEC members are investing in all sectors of the oil value chain.

"OPEC Member Countries are also investing significantly in the downstream sector. Recent examples include ADNOC's Crude Flexibility Project at the Al Ruwais refinery here in the UAE, the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria and the CFP project and Al Zour refinery in my home country of Kuwait," Al Ghais said.