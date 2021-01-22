UrduPoint.com
Oil Leaked Into Water Canal In Russia's Tatarstan, Cleanup Underway - Authorities

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:03 PM

Oil Leaked Into Water Canal in Russia's Tatarstan, Cleanup Underway - Authorities

A 4,000-square meter (0.9 acres) patch of leaked fuel was detected on the surface of a water canal at a thermal power station in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, the regional branch of the Russian emergency services said on Friday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A 4,000-square meter (0.9 acres) patch of leaked fuel was detected on the surface of a water canal at a thermal power station in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, the regional branch of the Russian emergency services said on Friday.

"We were informed of a rainbow patch sized 200X20 meters on the water of the Zainskaya thermal power station's second canal," the emergency services said in a press release.

A team consisting of firefighters and rescuers was deployed to the area. A contractor organization has already installed containment booms (temporary floating barriers) and began collecting the leaked oil, according to the press release.

A cross-agency inquiry was launched into the incident to determine its causes, the emergency services said.

