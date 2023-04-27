UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Oil Market Balanced, Prices React to Dynamics of Related Markets, Exchanges - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Oil market is now balanced, and its prices fluctuate around $80 per barrel, reacting to the dynamics of related markets and exchanges, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"I think that the (oil) market is now balanced, taking into account earlier decisions, taking into account our (Russia's) production cuts, as well as cuts that we have seen in other countries. Plus, consumption will start to grow now, let's see how the situation develops," Novak told reporters.

The official refused to comment on how sustainable the current price of the Brent oil could hold until the end of 2023.

"Well, it (oil price) fluctuates ... around $80 (per barrel) on some news, you know, on the common markets, where prices also react to the indices of other exchanges," he said.

Russia has forecast a 3.7%-decline in oil and condensate production in 2023 to 515 million tonnes from 535 million tonnes year-on-year, Novak added.

In 2022, the production of oil and condensate increased by 2% and amounted to 535 million tonnes, while oil exports rose by 7.6% and reached 242 million tonnes, the Russian deputy prime minister said.

Russia's oil extraction dynamics is impacted by sanctions imposed by the Western countries, who have been seeking ways to limit the country's income from oil and gas exports, as well as end their dependence on Russian fuel since Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, joined by the G7 nations and Australia.

In late December, Putin signed a decree banning supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian president had not consulted with OPEC+ allies before signing off on these countermeasures.

