Oil Market Brought Back To Stable Conditions Due To OPEC+ High Compliance Levels - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) An over 100 percent compliance level showcased by the OPEC+ oil cuts agreement participants over the last three months has allowed the oil market to bounce back to stability after experiencing deep crisis in the first part of 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"Our joint actions have allowed us to stabilize the market at a most critical point in recent history and thanks to discipline we can now say that we are now more or less stable market conditions with conformity levels have been exceeding a 100 percent for three straight months," Novak said an opening of a Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee Meeting.

Oil prices plummeted in spring of 2020 against the background of weak demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures.

