Oil Market Closes Best Month Since June: Brent Up 28%, WTI Up 27%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Global oil prices rose in November at the highest pace since June, with 27.8% for Brent crude blend rising 27.8 percent and WTI going up 26.7 percent over the past month.

On Monday, however, the price of February futures for the North Sea Brent crude oil blend dropped 0.

77 percent to $47.88 per barrel, while January futures for WTI oil were down 0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel.

News about the development of vaccines against COVID-19 were the main driver for oil market in November, bringing optimism and easing investors' fears about the future demand.