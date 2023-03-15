Oil prices fell more than 7% on Wednesday, heading for double-digit losses on the week, as the US banking crisis expanded to Europe with the financial troubles of leading Swiss investment banker Credit Suisse

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Oil prices fell more than 7% on Wednesday, heading for double-digit losses on the week, as the US banking crisis expanded to Europe with the financial troubles of leading Swiss investment banker Credit Suisse.

US crude's West Texas Intermediate benchmark fell more than 7% and to as low as $65.80 a barrel by 1:00 PM ET (17:00 GMT), marking a bottom not seen since December 2, 2021 when it touched an intraday low of $62.43.

WTI, as the US crude benchmark is known by its initials, fell about 7% in the previous two sessions, amounting to a loss of some 13% on the week thus far.

UK-traded Brent crude was down $5.50, or 7.1%, to $71.95 per barrel, after an intraday low at $71.77. Like WTI, the global crude benchmark has lost 13% since the start of the week.

The path of least resistance for oil was lower, with WTI's next stop seen at below $63.

50, Sunil Kumar Dixit, chief technical strategist at SKCharting.com, said.

Oil prices tumbled as the US banking crisis that began last week with the collapse of mid-sized Californian lender Silicon Valley Bank now threatens Europe-based Credit Suisse � one of the world's preeminent names in investment banking.

The crisis at CS came into greater focus on Wednesday after its biggest shareholder Saudi National Bank responded with an emphatic "absolutely not" when asked if it was open to doing further cash injections into the Zurich-based investment bank.

Credit Suisse's share price plunged 28% in the biggest one-day selloff on record, leaving it down more than 75% over the past year, as questions grew about its solvency.