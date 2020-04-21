Oil market in turmoil as equities slump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oil-price turmoil gripped traders once more Tuesday, a day after US crude futures crashed below zero for the first time, as the coronavirus crisis cripples global energy demand and worsens a vast supply glut

The commodity rout also sent world equity markets spiralling lower, as investors fretted that the news could compound a deep global economic downturn that has been widely forecast as a result of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

In Tuesday trading, New York's light sweet crude West Texas Intermediate for May delivery clawed back to minus $3.91 per barrel.

WTI had Monday collapsed to an unprecedented intra-day low of minus $40.32, with producers paying clients to take it off their hands.

This week's massive sell-off came ahead of Tuesday's expiry of the May contract. Most trading has moved to the June contract, which was down about 20 percent at $16.33 per barrel.

"Ever thought that it could be imaginable to see the price of US oil valued at less than a pizza? Or even a slice of pizza? How about for it to actually cost to sell US crude?" said Jameel Ahmad, head of Currency strategy and market research at FXTM.

"All of this was previously thought to be unthinkable -- but it became very real for traders as the price of US oil turned negative for the first time in history." Negative prices mean traders must pay to find buyers to take physical possession of the oil -- a job made near-impossible with the world's storage capacity at bursting point.

Elsewhere Tuesday, European benchmark Brent North Sea oil for June delivery tumbled to an 18-year low at $18.10 per barrel, before shooting back up to $21.08 in volatile deals.

"The most simple explanation for negative oil prices is that... players are now paying buyers to take oil volumes away as the physical storage limit will be reached. And they are paying top Dollar," said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

Oil markets have been ravaged this year after the pandemic was compounded by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

While the two massive oil producing nations have drawn a line under the dispute and agreed with other countries to slash output by almost 10 million barrels a day, that is not enough to offset the lack of demand.