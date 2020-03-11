UrduPoint.com
Oil Market Needs New OPEC+ Agreement To Ensure Stability - UAE Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The OPEC+ oil production cuts deal contributed significantly to the oil market stability, and now a new agreement is needed to ensure balance and reduce volatility, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday.

"We are disappointed that no agreement was reached by OPEC + and the current declaration of cooperation will therefore expire at the end of March 2020 ... OPEC and OPEC+ played an important role in delivering market stability. The UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry firmly believes that a new agreement is essential to support a balanced and less volatile market," Al Mazrouei wrote on Twitter.

