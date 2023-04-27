Oil Market on Balance, Prices React to Dynamics of Related Markets, Exchanges - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Oil market is now balanced, and its prices fluctuate around $80 per barrel, reacting to the dynamics of related markets and exchanges, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"I think that the (oil) market is now balanced, taking into account earlier decisions, taking into account our (Russia's) production cuts, as well as cuts that we have seen in other countries. Plus, consumption will start to grow now, let's see how the situation develops," Novak told reporters.

The official refused to comment on how sustainable the current price of the Brent oil could hold until the end of 2023.

"Well, it (oil price) fluctuates ... around $80 (per barrel) on some news, you know, on the common markets, where prices also react to the indices of other exchanges," he said.