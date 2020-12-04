UrduPoint.com
Oil Market Relatively Stable Now, Allowing OPEC+ To Ease Output Cuts - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Oil Market Relatively Stable Now, Allowing OPEC+ to Ease Output Cuts - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Global oil market is now more or less stable, which allows OPEC+ to ease production cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting.

"We had a rather lengthy discussion regarding the current situation and the forecasts that we considered for the first quarter [of 2021], and, in general, factors that affect the market. We proceed from the fact that in the current situation the market is in a more or less stable state, which allows us to gradually weaken the reduction levels, not to the detriment, of course, of balancing the market," Novak said.

"That is why a decision was made on such a discrete approach, monthly monitoring, which allows us to quickly respond to a particular situation," he added.

