Oil Market To Remain Volatile For Some Time, Russia Ready For Various Scenarios - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The oil market will remain volatile for a certain period of time, but Russia is ready for different scenarios, and the national economy is strong enough to survive the turbulence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We see a certain volatility in the markets, which is likely to remain in place for some time, but at the same time, we have studied and assessed different scenarios beforehand," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives of the national energy industry have discussed the possible developments at their meeting, held prior to the OPEC+ talks, which failed to agree on deeper oil production cuts, Peskov recalled.

"I want to remind you that the president has repeatedly said that the Russian economy has the needed safety margin to dampen this temporary instability amid the global markets' turbulence and volatility," Peskov added.

