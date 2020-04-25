UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Market To Stabilize By 2021, Russian Firms Remain Competitive With Low Prices - Lukoil

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:34 PM

Oil Market to Stabilize by 2021, Russian Firms Remain Competitive With Low Prices - Lukoil

Global oil markets will stabilize by the first half of 2021 thanks to coordinated efforts from oil-exporting countries, according to Vagit Alekperov, the CEO of Russian oil heavyweight Lukoil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Global oil markets will stabilize by the first half of 2021 thanks to coordinated efforts from oil-exporting countries, according to Vagit Alekperov, the CEO of Russian oil heavyweight Lukoil.

"The efforts that our country is making, together with the Saudis, and the fact that the United States has joined in solving this problem, today, of course, this will lead to the market being regulated. It will be balanced, of course, in 2020 - the first half of the year 2021," Alekperov said in a televised interview aired Saturday.

According to the energy executive, Russian oil companies can remain competitive on the world stage thanks to Russia's tax regime to oil companies enabling them to operate comfortably with low oil prices.

"The tax regime that exists today in our country protects investors, especially [those investing in] hydrocarbons, from low prices. We will remain competitive at the lowest prices," Alekperov said.

The CEO added that Lukoil can operate comfortably on the Russian market with prices as low as nine Dollars a barrel.

"This year ... gasoline sellers will pay 700 billion rubles ($9.39 billion) in additional taxes to the state," Alekperov said, adding that the contributions would be made thanks to government regulation of the energy market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Lead United States 2020 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officer ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Likely to Have New Constitution Within Com ..

2 minutes ago

Norwich defend furloughing of staff due to virus

2 minutes ago

In Chitral, three more patients tested positive fo ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully demonstrates anti-missiles f ..

14 minutes ago

Charity's Paralympic dream under threat from virus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.