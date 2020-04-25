Oil Market to Stabilize by 2021, Russian Firms Remain Competitive With Low Prices - Lukoil

Global oil markets will stabilize by the first half of 2021 thanks to coordinated efforts from oil-exporting countries, according to Vagit Alekperov, the CEO of Russian oil heavyweight Lukoil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Global oil markets will stabilize by the first half of 2021 thanks to coordinated efforts from oil-exporting countries, according to Vagit Alekperov, the CEO of Russian oil heavyweight Lukoil.

"The efforts that our country is making, together with the Saudis, and the fact that the United States has joined in solving this problem, today, of course, this will lead to the market being regulated. It will be balanced, of course, in 2020 - the first half of the year 2021," Alekperov said in a televised interview aired Saturday.

According to the energy executive, Russian oil companies can remain competitive on the world stage thanks to Russia's tax regime to oil companies enabling them to operate comfortably with low oil prices.

"The tax regime that exists today in our country protects investors, especially [those investing in] hydrocarbons, from low prices. We will remain competitive at the lowest prices," Alekperov said.

The CEO added that Lukoil can operate comfortably on the Russian market with prices as low as nine Dollars a barrel.

"This year ... gasoline sellers will pay 700 billion rubles ($9.39 billion) in additional taxes to the state," Alekperov said, adding that the contributions would be made thanks to government regulation of the energy market.