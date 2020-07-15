UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Market Well-Balanced, Quite Stable - Russian Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Oil Market Well-Balanced, Quite Stable - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The oil market is returning to its normal state and looking stable, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"We can see the market and the demand restoring. While in April, the decrease in demand was about 25 million barrels per day in general across the world, today the restoration has generally taken place, and in June we saw the decrease of about 10 million barrels," Novak said during a press conference after an OPEC+ meeting.

The minister remarked that OPEC+ made the right decision three months ago.

"Considering the output reduction by OPEC+ countries and the ones that did not coordinate with us, the market is currently well-balanced and quite stable," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil April June Market Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

13 minutes ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

28 minutes ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

28 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

43 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

US fast food chain Chipotle to expand drive thrus

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.