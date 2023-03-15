UrduPoint.com

Oil Output Drop In Russia In March May Affect Market Price In 2nd Half Of Year - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) A decline in oil production in Russia since March by 0.5 million barrels per day may affect the market price of oil in the second half of the year, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"Since March, we have been reducing oil production by 500,000 barrels.

We believe that in the second half of the year this may affect, among other things, the market price of oil," Shulginov told lawmakers.

In February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would voluntarily reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March in order to contribute to the restoration of market relations.

