Oil Output in Russia Rose by Some 300,000 Bpd in May, Will Further Grow in June - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Oil production in Russia increased by 200,000-300,00 barrels per day in May and will continue to grow in June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"If we reduced (oil) production by about 1 million barrels per day in April, in May, we have already increased by 200,000-300,000. We expect that in June ... there will be a further recovery," Novak said at the educational marathon "New horizons."