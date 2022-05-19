UrduPoint.com

Oil Output In Russia Rose By Some 300,000 Bpd In May, Will Further Grow In June - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Oil Output in Russia Rose by Some 300,000 Bpd in May, Will Further Grow in June - Novak

Oil production in Russia increased by 200,000-300,00 barrels per day in May and will continue to grow in June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Oil production in Russia increased by 200,000-300,00 barrels per day in May and will continue to grow in June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"If we reduced (oil) production by about 1 million barrels per day in April, in May, we have already increased by 200,000-300,000. We expect that in June ... there will be a further recovery," Novak said at the educational marathon "New horizons."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Marathon April May June Million

Recent Stories

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet ..

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet: Hamza

11 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 191 new local confirmed C ..

Chinese mainland reports 191 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,091 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,091 new community cases of COVID-19

10 minutes ago
 Poland Ready to Build Permanent NATO Bases to Acco ..

Poland Ready to Build Permanent NATO Bases to Accommodate Small Units - Prime Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic lo ..

Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 394 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

394 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.