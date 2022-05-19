- Home
Oil Output in Russia Rose by Some 300,000 Bpd in May, Will Further Grow in June - Novak
Oil Output In Russia Rose By Some 300,000 Bpd In May, Will Further Grow In June - Novak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 01:04 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Oil production in Russia increased by 200,000-300,00 barrels per day in May and will continue to grow in June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"If we reduced (oil) production by about 1 million barrels per day in April, in May, we have already increased by 200,000-300,000. We expect that in June ... there will be a further recovery," Novak said at the educational marathon "New horizons."