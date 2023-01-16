Oil Output in Russia Up by 2% to 535Mln Tonnes, Exports Grew by 7% in 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russia's oil production increased by 2% to 535 million of tones in 2022, while exports grew by 7%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Oil production last year amounted to 535 million tonnes. This is 10 million tonnes higher than in 2021, or plus 2%. Exports also grew ” by 7%," Novak told a government meeting.

The coal industry also saw an upward trend despite the embargo on supplies to Europe, with domestic coal companies having ensured an 0.3% increase in production. The volume of production amounted to 442 million tonnes, the official said.

Additionally, LNG production in Russia increased by 8% to 46 billion cubic meters last year, while gasoline and diesel fuel production in Russia was up by 4.3% and 6%, respectively, Novak noted.