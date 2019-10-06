UrduPoint.com
Oil Pipeline Attacked In Colombia, Guamues River Contaminated - Ecopetrol

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:10 AM

Oil Pipeline Attacked in Colombia, Guamues River Contaminated - Ecopetrol

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) An attack on the Transandino pipeline in Colombia has caused an oil spill that is contaminating the Guamues River, Colombia's oil giant Ecopetrol has announced.

According to the company, the attack was carried out at around 1:39 pm local time (18:39 GMT) on Saturday, in the municipality of Orito, in Colombia's Department of Putumayo.

"The attack caused a rupture of the pipeline and oil spill in the sector, which affected the Guamues River," Ecopetrol said in a statement, released on Twitter.

The company has notified the local Risk and Disaster Management authorities and is taking emergency measures to prevent a further contamination of the environment.

Ecopetrol did not say who was behind the attack.

According to the company, the Transandino pipeline has come under 19 attacks this year.

