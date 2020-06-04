The Kholmogory-Klin oil trunk pipeline of Russia's Transneft-Prikamye company was depressurized, resulting in an oil spill in Perm region, a representative of the local emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

"We have received information that the Perm-Lazarevo section of the pipeline was depressurized 3.5 kilometers [2.17 miles] to the south-west of the settlement of Tulumbaikha, with an oil spill in the amount of around 10 cubic meters, with no further combustion," the representative of the emergencies said, adding that the incident happened on Wednesday.

According to the emergencies, a 400-kilometer-long section of the pipeline is blocked. There is no threat of oil products spill into bodies of water. Oil is delivered to consumers through the reserve Surgut-Polotsk line.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Saturday. A total of 34 individuals and 10 units of equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of the incident.