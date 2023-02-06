UrduPoint.com

Oil Pipelines In Turkey Not Damaged By Earthquake - State-Owned Botas Company

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Oil Pipelines in Turkey Not Damaged by Earthquake - State-Owned Botas Company

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The deadly earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday morning has not cause any damage to the country's oil pipelines, state-owned Turkish petroleum pipeline company Botas said.

"After inspections, no damage to oil pipelines with crude oil was revealed," the company said in a statement.

It was decided to suspend gas supplies to a number of areas near the epicenter of the earthquake a precautionary measure, the company added.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.

4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Destruction and numerous fatalities have been reported across Turkey following the earthquake. At least 76 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces, while another 440 people were injured.

