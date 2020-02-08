Oil Posts 5th Straight Weekly Loss as Russia Stalls OPEC Cuts

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Crude prices fell for a fifth straight week after Russia stalled deeper production cuts proposed by an alliance of oil producers trying to mitigate the collapse in energy demand from the coronavirus crisis.

Analysts say hundreds of thousands of barrels in demand have been lost daily with refineries taking less crude and airlines consuming less jet fuel amid the slowdown in factory activity and travel, particularly in China, where more than 630 people have been killed and over 31,000 infected by the viral outbreak.

Oil prices have crashed by more than a fifth since the end of December, falling into a bear market, as a result of the crisis.

Friday's slide came after Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow needed more time to decide on a cut of 600,000 barrels per day proposed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Brent, the London-traded benchmark for crude oil, settled down 46 cents, or nearly 1.0 percent, at $54.47 per barrel.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, fell 63 cents, or 1.2 percent, to close at $50.32 per barrel.

For the week, Brent fell more than 6 percent while WTI lost over 2 percent. Both benchmarks accumulated about 22 percent in losses over the past five weeks.