UrduPoint.com

Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Loss In A Month

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Loss in a Month

Oil prices posted their biggest weekly loss in a month after a smaller-but-still-healthy U.S. jobs growth for December could not help crude markets sustain a rally on Frida

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Oil prices posted their biggest weekly loss in a month after a smaller-but-still-healthy U.S. jobs growth for December could not help crude markets sustain a rally on Friday.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled up just 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $73.77 per barrel on the day, after rallying to as high as $75.45 earlier in the session.

For the week, the US crude benchmark was down almost 9%, posting its largest weekly drop since the week ended Dec. 2. The dismal weekly showing came after WTI's drop of 10% between Tuesday and Wednesday � the worst for any first two days of a trading year in oil since 1991.

London-traded Brent crude settled down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $78.57 per barrel. The global crude benchmark reached as high as $80.56 earlier on Friday. For the week, Brent was down almost 9%.

The crude price collapse in the first two days of this year came on the back of fresh warnings about a global recession and on fears of China falling into a coronavirus crisis similar to the one it experienced three years ago.

Friday's initial advance in oil, which followed Thursday's rebound, came as moderating US jobs growth signaled more slowing of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

US nonfarm payrolls grew by 223,000 last month, some 40,000 below November's level and by the smallest number since the 199,000 positions added in December 2021, the Labor Department reported.

Last month's payroll growth was still well above the 202,000 forecast by economists, proving the tough job the Fed has in cooling a runaway jobs market that was feeding inflation.

But market punters still bet on the central bank doing a rate hike as small as 25 basis points at its next policy decision in February, after a 50-basis point hike in December and four back-to-back hikes of 75 basis points between June and November.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Job Bank Price February June November December Market Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by exce ..

Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by excellent performance

36 minutes ago
 UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outr ..

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outreach: Munir

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillio ..

China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillion

2 hours ago
 PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Mary ..

PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Maryam Nawaz as senior Vice Presid ..

2 hours ago
 OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorr ..

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Futu ..

3 hours ago
 Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.