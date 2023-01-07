Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Loss in a Month

Oil prices posted their biggest weekly loss in a month after a smaller-but-still-healthy U.S. jobs growth for December could not help crude markets sustain a rally on Frida

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Oil prices posted their biggest weekly loss in a month after a smaller-but-still-healthy U.S. jobs growth for December could not help crude markets sustain a rally on Friday.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled up just 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $73.77 per barrel on the day, after rallying to as high as $75.45 earlier in the session.

For the week, the US crude benchmark was down almost 9%, posting its largest weekly drop since the week ended Dec. 2. The dismal weekly showing came after WTI's drop of 10% between Tuesday and Wednesday � the worst for any first two days of a trading year in oil since 1991.

London-traded Brent crude settled down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $78.57 per barrel. The global crude benchmark reached as high as $80.56 earlier on Friday. For the week, Brent was down almost 9%.

The crude price collapse in the first two days of this year came on the back of fresh warnings about a global recession and on fears of China falling into a coronavirus crisis similar to the one it experienced three years ago.

Friday's initial advance in oil, which followed Thursday's rebound, came as moderating US jobs growth signaled more slowing of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

US nonfarm payrolls grew by 223,000 last month, some 40,000 below November's level and by the smallest number since the 199,000 positions added in December 2021, the Labor Department reported.

Last month's payroll growth was still well above the 202,000 forecast by economists, proving the tough job the Fed has in cooling a runaway jobs market that was feeding inflation.

But market punters still bet on the central bank doing a rate hike as small as 25 basis points at its next policy decision in February, after a 50-basis point hike in December and four back-to-back hikes of 75 basis points between June and November.