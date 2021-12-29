Oil Price at $65-80 Per Barrel in 2022 to Be Comfortable for Russia -Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The oil price at $65-80 per barrel in 2022 will be comfortable for Russia, its volatility is not excluded, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Now the price of oil is about $75 per barrel. Next year, the price of $65-80 per barrel will be comfortable for us. I deliberately take such a large range, because volatility in the market is not ruled out," Novak said in an interview with RBC.