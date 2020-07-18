UrduPoint.com
Oil Price Balanced At $40-$43 Per Barrel, Will Not Change When OPEC+ Boosts Output - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Oil Price Balanced at $40-$43 Per Barrel, Will Not Change When OPEC+ Boosts Output - Novak

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry considers the current oil price of $40-$43 per barrel to be more or less balanced and believes that the future growth of OPEC+ production is already priced in, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"No, we don't expect it, because the market has already priced it in," he said, answering whether the change in oil prices was expected due to the upcoming increase in production by the OPEC+ deal participants.

"The price has been between $40-$43 for a month, it is more or less balanced," the minister added.

