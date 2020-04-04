UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Price Barrels Ahead As OPEC Flags Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:02 PM

Oil price barrels ahead as OPEC flags meeting

The price of crude oil surged again Saturday after OPEC said it would talk to non-members, notably Russia, giving investors hope for an end to a price war which has created market chaos along with crushed demand because of the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):The price of crude oil surged again Saturday after OPEC said it would talk to non-members, notably Russia, giving investors hope for an end to a price war which has created market chaos along with crushed demand because of the coronavirus.

OPEC oil producers and their allies will meet Monday via video conference, a source close to the cartel said. And Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States on a production cut.

"There's certainly a lot of optimism that a deal is going to be done," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

Despite the happy talk in the oil sector, global stock markets fell following another set of devastating American employment numbers, gloomy eurozone services data and news that the number of declared COVID-19 infections passed one million worldwide.

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March amid the damage inflicted by the coronavirus shutdowns -- several times the market's consensus forecast -- while the unemployment rate surged to 4.4 percent, the Labor Department reported.

That sent Wall Street to a sputtering finish, with the Dow losing 1.7 percent and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting similar falls.

- 'Likely to worsen' - "The markets are digesting a larger-than-expected drop in March employment, which is likely to worsen on the heels of the past two weeks of spikes in jobless claims that approached the 10 million mark," analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage said.

OPEC's move meanwhile sparked fresh speculation of an oil production cut, one day after US President Donald Trump ignited a record crude price rally by hinting that Riyadh and Moscow planned to end their price war with a sharp reduction in output.

According to a Russian source cited by the TASS agency, US officials also have been invited to take part in the meeting.

"It is in all parties' interests to agree to a significant cut," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

But even reducing output by 10 million barrels per day "is unlikely to be enough to push prices up much higher from here with demand on the floor," Hewson cautioned.

Oil prices had plunged this year as the market reeled from the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, which depressed demand amid a worldwide economic shutdown with WTI shedding around 65 percent of its value in the first quarter.

A price war, triggered last month by Saudi after Moscow refused to tighten oil supply to counteract the sharp drop in demand, added to the bloodbath.

- 'Recession knocking' - Equity investors remain hostage to uncertainty as they try to gauge the long-term economic impact of the pandemic, which International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said already has plunge the planet into recession.

Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP the "complete shutdown of businesses worldwide is taking a heavy toll on the global economy." "The coronavirus outbreak hits all layers of the population, has had an impact on each and every single business regardless of their size and paralyzed each and every household regardless of their wealth," she said.

"You do not need to be an economist or an expert to predict a meaningful recession knocking on the door." - Key figures around 2030 GMT - Brent North Sea crude: UP 16.4 percent at $34.84 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 14.1 percent at $28.99 New York - Dow: DOWN 1.7 percent at 21,052.53 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.5 percent at 2,488.65 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.5 percent at 7,373.08 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.4 percent at 5,406.17 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.5 percent at 9,525.77 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.6 percent at 4,154.58 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 percent at 2,662.99 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 17,820.19 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 percent at 23,236.11 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 2,763.99 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0807 from $1.0964 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 108.42 yen from 107.17Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2273 from $1.2371Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.04 pence from 88.62 pence

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Riyadh Oil Trump Saudi Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Vladimir Putin Craig Price New York United States Saudi Arabia Euro Turkish Lira March Market All From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Lahore today

19 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 40 deaths after 2708 cases of Cor ..

36 minutes ago

Editorial: World needs to stand united against vir ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Giant small business program poses herculean chall ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.