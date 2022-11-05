Oil Price Increases as Much as 5% as Dollar Tumbles, Talk of Russia Price-Fix Adds to Mix

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Oil prices increased as much as 5% on Friday as the dollar tumbled on expectations that the Federal Reserve could resort to smaller interest rate hikes from December in its bid to contain inflation.

Adding to the rally were media reports that the Group of Seven (G7) nations, along with Australia, have agreed to set a fixed price - rather than adopting a floating rate - on Russian oil.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the US crude benchmark known as WTI, settled up $4.44, or 5%, at $92.61 per barrel. WTI's session high was $92.81, marking a nine-week peak since it breached $90 on Wednesday for the first time since October 11. For the week itself, WTI rose 5.4%.

London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for crude, settled up $3, or 3%, at $97.67 per barrel. The global crude benchmark hit a session high of $98.74 earlier in the day.

The Dollar Index, which pits the US Currency against the euro, Yen, pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, tumbled for a third time in four days on speculation that the Fed could depart from the interest rate hikes it has carried out since June.

The Fed has added 400 basis points to key lending rates this year from just 25 previously but has barely made a dent against inflation, trending at its highest since the 1980s.

Several Fed officials spoke on Friday about the possibility of a pivot on interest rates, saying smaller hikes might do the same job of containing inflation over a longer period.

Investors, economists and business leaders have also warned for some time now that the United States could land in a recession just two-and-a-half years after the last slowdown that broke out with the coronavirus pandemic measures in mid-2020. One reason for that would be the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes, they said.

The US economy did sputter in the first two quarters of the year, with back-to-back negative growth of 1.6% and 0.6% in Gross Domestic Product that technically placed the nation in a recession. Third-quarter GDP, however, came in at a resilient 2.6%.

Friday's oil rally was further fueled by fears of the Moscow's reprisals to the G7 plan to cap the selling price of Russian oil in order to limit the country's ability to fund the war in Ukraine without throttling global supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned in the past that his country would not export oil to countries that participate in the G7 plan.