Oil Price Up 1% on Impact of Canadian Wildfires, Talk of US Strategic Reserve Refill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Oil markets rose on Monday as traders factored in Canadian wildfires and their impact on crude exports from the North American producer. Gains were also boosted in after-hours trade by a report that the United States could buy an initial three million barrels to refill its heavily drawn-down oil reserve.

London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, settled up $1.06, or 1.4%, at $75.23 per barrel. Brent dropped by 14% over the previous four weeks.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up $1.07, or 1.5%, at $71.11 per barrel. WTI had fallen by 15% over the past four weeks.

At least 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day production was shut down last week in Alberta, media reports said. In 2016, Canadian wildfires knocked out more than a million barrels of oil equivalent per day of production.

On the average, the United States sources about half of its oil imports from Canada.

"It's significant no doubt, what's at stake from these wildfires," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, told Sputnik. "That aside, there is also some technical rebound after four straight weeks of losses in crude futures. But going ahead, the path of least resistance still seems lower as worries over the state of the US economy, inflation and debt prevail over everything else."

Crude futures also spiked briefly in New York's post-settlement trading after the US Department of Energy announced it would buy three million barrels of crude in its first attempt to refill the nation's strategic oil reserve after extensive draws over the past 18 months.

WTI jumped briefly in post-settlement trade to $71.67, reacting to the report. By 5:11 p.m. ET (21:11 GMT), the US crude benchmark had fallen back from those highs to trade at $71.31.

Since last week, news wires have used sources within the Department of Energy or Biden administration to report about the government's attempts to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Last week, a headline erroneously stated that all scheduled SPR sales will be canceled in the bid to hasten the refill.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm later clarified in a briefing with lawmakers in Congress that purchases would only begin after the completion of mandated sales that would end next month.

Bloomberg noted in its Monday report that an earlier attempt to refill the reserve, via another 3 million barrel-purchase, was canceled by the Energy Department in January, saying the offers it received were either too expensive or did not meet other specifications.

The Biden administration said toward the end of last year that its aim was to refill the reserve when prices were at or below about $67-$72 per barrel.

The administration has leaned heavily on the SPR since late 2021 to offset tight crude supplies that had raised fuel costs for Americans. As of last week, the SPR's crude balance was at its lowest since November 1983 after the release of about 200 million barrels or more from the reserve over the past 18 months.

The Biden administration's use of the SPR has been a highly-charged matter for oil bulls and opponents of President Joe Biden. Both sides accuse him of indiscriminately releasing hundreds of millions of barrels from the stockpile to subdue crude prices and shore up his political standing with American voters - when the reserve is meant for emergency use, in times of critically short oil supply.

Biden, in his defense, said he was acting to reduce record high pump prices of fuel, which stood at above $5 per gallon last June and now hovers at around $3.50. The administration also blames last year's high crude prices for US inflation getting to four-decade highs of above 9% in June.