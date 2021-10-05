UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices At Record High After OPEC+ Maintains Previously Agreed Output Levels

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:08 PM

Oil prices at record high after OPEC+ maintains previously agreed output levels

Oil prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after OPEC+ said it would not pump more oil despite rising crude demand boosted by the record-high natural gas prices

ANKARA,5 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) -:Oil prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after OPEC+ said it would not pump more oil despite rising crude demand boosted by the record-high natural gas prices.

After closing Monday at $81.26 a barrel, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $81.49 per barrel at 0652 GMT for a 0.28% increase, its highest level since October 2018.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also posted a record price rise and hit its highest level since November 2014. It was at $77.75 per barrel at the same time for a 0.16% gain after it ended the previous session at $77.62 a barrel.

The 23-members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, reaffirmed Monday to implement their previously agreed production rise in November, strictly sticking to the existing plan, which requires the group to phase out the production cuts agreed in July incrementally.

During their monthly meeting in July, OPEC+ countries had agreed to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from August to December and extend the production cut agreement from April 2022 to December 2022.

The group decided to curtail output despite pressures from the US to increase its combined production.

The White House announced last week that President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday and raised the issue of oil prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil Saudi Same Price Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman April July August October November December Gas 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Export credit agencies of UAE and France sign stra ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and France sign strategic reinsurance agreement

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Kudrin Says State Debt Will Not Exceed Sa ..

Russia's Kudrin Says State Debt Will Not Exceed Safety Margin Even If It Tops 21 ..

2 minutes ago
 Powerful made accountable to law for first time in ..

Powerful made accountable to law for first time in history: Gill

3 minutes ago
 Over 3. 08m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3. 08m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 DC announces local holiday on Oct 6 in Sargodha

DC announces local holiday on Oct 6 in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 UK records another 35,077 corona-virus cases

UK records another 35,077 corona-virus cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.